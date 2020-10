De la musique en streaming dans le cerveau ? Selon Elon Musk, ce sera faisable d’ici 5 ou 6 ans !

View this post on Instagram

LINK V0.9 chip, which now has the shape of a thicker coin, has been able to be compacted into a single unit 23 mm x 8 mm that includes battery, sensors, chip, and transmitter. LINK would be implanted surgically by a robot – also developed by Neuralink – that uses real time detection to locate and avoid blood vessels on the surface of the brain when inserting the wires. When implanted LINK ends up within the skull and flush with the bone, covered by the skin, and connected via bluetooth to the user's phone. Just like many other wearables, the device would be charged by induction overnight for an all-day battery life. "…it's a fitbit in your skull with tiny wires" said Elon while showing a physical sample of the implant. According to Neuralink team, getting a LINK implanted would be relatively easy. The robot is able to perform the surgery in less than an hour and without general anesthesia, meaning that the patients would be able to leave the hospital on the same day. Regarding availability, Musk expects LINK implantation to be similar to a procedure like LASIK – quick and relatively low-cost.