McDonald’s : cet ancien candidat de Top Chef a décidé de fêter son mariage incroyable dans un grand fast-food et fait un carton !

View this post on Instagram

We're supporting all our bride and grooms as best we can during this tricky time. Currently thinking about Anastasia and Lambros … don't worry guys, Maccies will be open again soon! 😉⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ ⠀ #engaged #mcdonaldswedding #chasinglight #weddingseason #smpweddings #ftwotw #theknot #HypeBeast #ig_mood #photooftheday#discoverportrait #profile_vision #postmoreportraits #pursuitofportraits #quietthechaos #agameofportraits #weddinglegends #radcouples #letsgetmarried #littlethingstheory #featuremeoncewed #weddingchicks #firstsandlasts #realweddings #herecomesthebride #slrlounge #RfPOTD ⠀