Gros Carnage en cuisine : découvrez comment éviter la catastrophe avec ces erreurs tragiques pour lesquelles vos œufs durs sont complètement ratés !

EGGS, BOILED EGGS 101 to be more specific- I've been meaning to make this pseudo egg guide thing for the longest time, to have it on my phone once and for all and come back to it whenever I boil an egg. My memory isn't my greatest asset, I'll tell you that, so every time I'm boiling an egg I have to google for how long should I boil it to get a runny yolk, a jammy one, and so on. Every. Single. Time. WELL NOT ANYMORE!!! . . About the timing and method: . I used fridge cold eggs (free range from my neighbor's farm), I set the timer, dropped the egg in the boiling hot water, kept the heat on and stopped the timer the minute I took the egg out, thennn, I added the egg in an ice cold water bath to stop the cooking process. . . The eggs were small to medium, so careful with the cooking time, it surely depends on the size of the eggs that you're using! . Also: The altitude I cooked these at was 142 m or 465 feet. You would need to cook them for longer at a higher altitude, due to the fact that the water will boil at a lower temperature 🙂 . . Which one of these is your go to? I usually like a silky runny yolk, so I'll go with the 6 min egg 🥚