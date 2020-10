Cette boisson révolutionnaire au magnésium va booster votre moral pour la saison, vous ne devinerez jamais les ingrédients insolites qui s’y trouvent !

View this post on Instagram

Now that @lairdsuperfood launched their pili nuts I can finally share some recipes featuring these delicious wonders of a superfood! They are rich in vitamin E and magnesium and are jam packed with healthy fats, minerals and plenty of essential nutrients and other vitamins. My favorite part is how delicious they are on their own, but they certainly elevate any salad or snack! Featured here is grilled asparagus, cucumbers, green beans, arugula, and more, drizzled with toasted sesame oil, a spritz of lime, a dash of hemp seeds, and some furikake, finished with Himalayan salt roasted pili nuts. Long story short, My body was thanking me, And those precious pili nuts was the cherry on top!