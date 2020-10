Cancer : faîtes attention à ce que vous mangez ! Découvrez ces aliments surprenants pour réduire les risques de cette grave maladie !

View this post on Instagram

The month of October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and although we believe education and awareness about #breastcancer shouldn’t just be limited to this month, we wanted to put the spotlight on the breast cancer #thrivers in our community. Put a ❤️ in the comments below if you are a #breastcancerwarrior 😍 Let’s show our breasties some love by liking and responding to their comments below. – #CanPlanFam #YouCanYouWill . #cancersucks #breastcancerawareness #fightcancer #beatcancer