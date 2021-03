Aliments aphrodisiaques pour l’homme : une incroyable découverte pour ces 9 produits !

View this post on Instagram

I believe, when you start with a good ingredient, you don't necessarily need a recipe. Recipe is a framework, but it's more important what do you put inside. Just find something, that is perfectly in season, slice it & serve it in a good company with other ingredients… I dare to send this picture to the last step of food photo marathon by Darya Kalugina @contrse where I was supposed to make auto portrait without myself. Why this? If I were a vegetable, I would be this wild asparagus 🌱 Ingredient, that doesn't need a recipe as it will make tasty & beautiful every plate. That's a bit of what I'm trying to do every day …